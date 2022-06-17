New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) Spending the summer in France? Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a masterpiece hotel in the Oetker Collection portfolio, announces the arrival of a glamorous new ambiance with the opening of its most recent evolution, the Eden-Roc Lounge.

The Eden-Roc Pavilion rooftop lounge, completely renovated by Brazilian architect and designer Patricia Anastassiadis, is an ode to nature’s beauty with the vast Mediterranean expanse as the backdrop.

The Lounge invites you to enjoy the sunset and starry sky in an exquisitely stylish and elegant setting. In addition to exceptional wines and spirits, the hotel’s talented mixologists enhance the evening with an array of signature cocktails made with locally sourced seasonal fruit and aromatic plants.

Design inspiration by Patricia Anastassiadis

Patricia Anastassiadis has transformed the former octagonal shape of the rooftop into a two-level space where guests can mingle and conversations can flow naturally beneath the open skies. Drawing inspiration from the natural landscape and the Pavilion’s existing architecture, the designer has created a tranquil harmony of colour with a soft palette of white, mint green, grey-blue, and terracotta.

Anastassiadis designed two bespoke sofas for the Lounge, echoing the property’s history as a haven for creative spirits. One is a relaxed piece with plenty of cushions named Ernest after frequent guest Ernest Hemmingway, and another is a classic, curvy piece named after the Lerins Islands, which are visible from the hotel’s coastline and have captured the imaginations of generations of sun seekers at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Eden-Roc Gin, the house spirit

In honour of the opening the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is launching its first house spirit, Eden-Roc Gin. This sophisticated gin is distilled using traditional artisanal processes by the Distillerie de Monaco, the principality’s only distillery, from citrus fruit and pine needle extract sourced directly from the hotel gardens and the local region.

The subtle marriage of citrus and pine in the spirit creates distinct flavour notes that reflect the Riviera region’s sun-soaked flora and the sweet timbre of life in this corner of paradise. Anthony Garnier, supervisor of Eden-Roc Lounge, has taken inspiration from the hotel’s lush botanical environment to create a new cocktail titled “Taste on the Roc,” the drink of choice for the 2022 season, to showcase the Eden-Roc Gin.

Custom fresco by Agnes Sandahl

To complement her serene rooftop environment, Patricia Anastassiadis has commissioned French artist Agnes Sandahl to create a fresco for a wall on EdenRoc Lounge’s lower level. Requiring six months to complete, the 7-metre fresco’s abstract, line-drawing design is an echo of the French Riviera’s invigorating spirit of love, music and joie de vivre in tones of blue, white and green.

The site-specific artwork is made of hand-painted ceramic tiles created by Agnes Sandahl at her studio in the nearby village of Vallauris, where a 19th-century kiln used by Pablo Picasso  another famous hotel guest  still stands and can be seen during a visit to the artist’s gallery.

