New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur is commemorating 25 years of lavish Oberoi hospitality this month. It also introduces a new lodging category, Premier Rooms with Private Garden, to honour this milestone.

Visitors may take use of their own private garden spot to unwind or enjoy outdoor dining in addition to the resort’s 32 acres of beautifully planted gardens.

The property offers a grand fort setting with traditional pink domed architecture, dramatic flaming torches, and serene reflection pools. Its expansive grounds are sprinkled with groups of lodging that provide the utmost seclusion.

Each elegantly appointed apartment or villa comes with a four-poster bed, a sunken marble bathtub, and 24-hour service. The luxurious tents, which include king-sized beds, teak wooden flooring, and bathrooms with freestanding bathtubs, were inspired by the opulent caravans that once traversed the desert.

At the resort’s signature fine dining venues: The Surya Mahal or the Sun Palace, guests can relish authentic international cuisines with an Oberoi signature. Italian, Mediterranean, and Thai classics feature alongside seasonal Rajasthani specialties that are made with ingredients from the resort’s kitchen garden.

The Raj Mahal is a specialty Indian restaurant that offers dishes from the remote corners of India. The restaurant spans a grand indoor dining hall and an outdoor dining area with sandstone feature fireplaces and a tree-fringed courtyard. At the Rajwada Library Bar, fine wines, classic cocktails and single malts can be enjoyed with a game of backgammon by the fireside. The bar also hosts bi-weekly, interactive history sessions under the noble gaze of ancient Maharajas captured in lithographs on the walls.

From private dining to cultural activities, personalised spa therapies and more. Romantics can renew their vows in a full-day experience for bride and groom.

Ecstatic to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur Mr. Vishal Virmani, General Manager says, “We constantly endeavour to offer personalised experiences to all our guests and make their time with us memorable. As The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur celebrates its silver jubilee, we look forward to offering another 25 years of unparalleled luxury, unforgettable hospitality and ever more beautiful memories.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230113-110204