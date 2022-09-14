ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘The Pitch Perfect’ group chat is ‘disgustingly adorable’, says Anna Kendrick

Actress Anna Kendrick has said that she’s still in close contact with her ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars.

The 37-year-old actress starred in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ film franchise alongside the likes of Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, and Kendrick has said that the cast remain as close as they’ve ever been, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared: “We are texting each other going like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys it’s almost been 10 years and remember this night?’ And like sending pictures from filming the first riff off in that empty pool and we’re freezing cold. So it’s very, it’s almost like disgustingly adorable.”

Kendrick starred in all three ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies between 2012 and 2017, and she’s developed a strong bond with her co-stars over the last decade.

She told E! News: “I think like by the third movie, it really did feel like these girls are family like in the way that you don’t even choose your family. I’m so grateful to have those relationships and to have this weird, accidental family.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick recently endured some drama at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she got herself stuck in an elevator.

The Hollywood star likened the experience to being in an “absurdist comedy”.

Kendrick shared: “It was very dramatic. The second that the elevator like kerplunked it was like … well, obviously we’re not trapped in this elevator, that would be too crazy, that would be insane. I was in this absurdist comedy. Thank goodness, because otherwise, I would have been in a horror film about being trapped in an elevator forever.”

However, Kendrick was happy that she was wearing a “long flowy skirt” when she tried to make her escape.

Kendrick said: “Everything else I had was like a miniskirt, but something tells me today is going to be the day to wear the long flowy skirt and that was the day that I had to climb out of a hatch at the top of an elevator.”

