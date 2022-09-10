New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANSlife) In a spectacular ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, The Postcard Hotel, which is scaling new heights in providing unmatched experience luxury to discerning guests, wins various recognitions and makes a mark once more.

The Postcard Hotel has been named “Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand,” and its list of important accolades also includes:

* The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan, as ‘Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel’

* The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat, as ‘Asia’s Leading Wildlife Resort’

* The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa, as ‘India’s Leading Boutique Hotel’

* The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi, as ‘India’s Leading Design Hotel’

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan

“Since its inception, The Postcard Hotel has stayed true to the vision of providing transformational experiential luxury for perceptive travellers. We continue to take a distinctive approach across our intimate hotel offerings, right from the design and architecture, cuisine to service philosophies and beyond. Our hotels merge seamlessly into the community and become a part of the neighbourhood, all while delivering our benchmark hospitality experience, in every aspect. We are humbled by the multiple recognition received at this year’s World Travel Awards 2022. We see it as a testament to our team’s unwavering effort in offering the best-in-class experience to our guests and are grateful to our loyal guests for this honour,” says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel.

On the fringes of Bhutan’s capital city are The Postcard Dewa and Thimphu. It has 15 opulent rooms and is tucked away in a woodland with magnificent mountain views as a stunning backdrop. The hotel is the ideal location for relaxing in the middle of nature while taking in the stunning views of the Khasadrapchu valley and the Wang Chhu river.

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

Gujarat’s Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary is located there and spans 16 acre of mango orchards. It is in the home of the Asiatic Lion. The hotel is an entry into the fascinating and uncharted region of Saurashtra and pays homage to the richness of nature. It gives the unique feeling of being alone in the wild while listening to the soothing chirping of migrating birds and the occasional roar of the majestic lions.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa, is a discrete, ultra-modern hotel located on 20 acre of lush vegetation in a remote part of south Goa. The resort provides total seclusion and leisure with uninterrupted views of the hills and Western Ghats in the area.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa

The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi has been designed to provide a memorable experience that connects Kochi’s history and present. It is a beautiful art hotel that is tucked away in the cobbled streets of Mattancherry. Each of the five luxurious rooms is an immersive living gallery with installations and works of art by well-known artists.

Three more hotels will debut in 2022 for The Postcard Hotel. The Postcard on the Arabian Sea will be located on the beach, within a 1.5-hour drive from the Mangalore airport. All of the hotel’s rooms will have ocean views, so visitors can experience the beauty of the ocean straight from their bed as well as the sound of the waves as they awaken.

In 2022, the brand’s first hotel in the Northeast will debut. The Durrung Tea Estate, which spans 1,400 acre and is home to stunning tea gardens, contains The Postcard. The hotel’s position advantages from being near the Kaziranga and Nameri national parks as well as being a short drive from the great Brahmaputra. Another hotel in Goa will open this year, allowing visitors to The Postcard to see yet another part of this varied state.

