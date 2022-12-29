New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) India has experienced significant increase in literary production across the globe and has now overtaken other countries as one of the top consumers of literature. To commemorate this literary journey, a six-day mega event is planned from January 9 to January 14, 2023. The event will take place virtually from January 9 through January 13, 2023, and physically on January 14, 2023, along with an awards ceremony.

The PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival 2023 (PVLF) celebrates every nook and corner of the literary ecosystem. It provides a window to reach a wider audience through Author’s Marathon (theme-based sessions over multiple days) and be acknowledged through their awards for authors, books & publishers. This year’s theme is ‘TAKING HUMANITY FORWARD’.

Frontlist conceptualised the event, and PragatiE will be the host. It will give these authors the tools and a platform they need to market themselves. New writers are encouraged and stimulated by PVLF to increase their public presence and spread Indian literature over the globe.

Neilsen BookScan data is the knowledge partner for the event. The event is supported by IPA (International Publishers Association) and FIP (Federation of Indian Publishers). The 14 January 2023 evening will be eventful followed by felicitation with PVLF Excellence Awards, the categories are:

PVLF Author Excellence Awards- Based on nomination, jury & voting

PVLF People’s Choice Publisher Awards- Nielsen books can data

PVLF Reader’s Choice Book Awards- Nielsen bookscan data + voting

Last year’s event was very successful; it generated 3.5 lakh facebook views, 65K platform views on their virtual exhibition platform, 42K votes on the awards. This year PVLF will have 250 book nominations, expected 150000+ votes and 1 million views. Having a great response over the years, this year’s event shall surpass all previous records.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221229-101002