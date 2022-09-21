BUSINESS/ECONOMYDIASPORAINDIA

The Pune girl who self-made it to the India rich list

NewsWire
0
0

Indian-American Neha Narkhede, co-Founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, now figures in the India’s rich list 2022.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the 37-year-old Narkhede is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur to be in India’s rich list.

Her wealth is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore and she is ranked 336 in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List.

As per the information available in the public domain, Narkhede was born in Pune and got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Pune and Masters in Technology from Georgia Tech.

In an interview to Forbes, she had said that she migrated to US to have a career in technology.

Narkhede, after her education, joined Oracle and then LinkedIn where she and her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps set up open source platform Apache Kafka.

In 2014, the trio decided to start Confluent with Narkhede as the Chief Technology Officer and later as the Chief Product Officer. She is now on the company’s board.

The company went public in 2021 at $9.1 billion valuation, as per Forbes.

20220921-200801

