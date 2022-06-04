ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The rapper & the maestro: Honey Singh touches Rahman’s feet

Punjabi rapper and singer Honey Singh touched the feet of music maestro A.R. Rahman while the latter sat in the audience as Singh performed during the ongoing 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Brown Rang’ hitmaker took to the story section of his Instagram as he shared a video from the ceremony that showed him bowing down in front of the 55-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner. He wrote on the video, “Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir.”

Honey wore a golden, lizard necklace for the occasion.

The IIFA Awards function, which is set to be held later on Saturday, will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are going to perform during the event taking place at the Etihad Arena, part of the Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

20220604-220002

RELATED ARTICLES

