New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANSlife) Signalling an important turning point for venerable hospitality company, The Ritz-Carlton, it announced the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, as it enters the premium yachting market. Evrima, the first of three specially built yachts from Yacht Collection, offers highly customised getaways for travellers looking to fully immerse themselves in the culture of each destination. It was designed to perfectly blend the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the carefree freedom of a yachting vacation.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and usher in an exciting new chapter for this beloved brand,” said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President for Luxury Brands, Marriott International. “The Ritz-Carlton has long been rooted in innovation and service excellence, guided by a commitment to be at the forefront of delivering transformative travel experiences. As we continue to evolve our legendary brand, we could not be more excited to give our guests the opportunity to experience the brand in a new way.”

Unveiling unique itineraries and immersive experiences, The Yacht Collection carves out an exclusive space within the industry while exemplifying the brand’s forward-thinking approach to luxury hospitality. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from seven to ten nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination.

Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Destinations along the way range from Spain’s Balearic Islands and coveted havens along the French Riviera, to the aquamarine shores of Aruba and the tropical coastlines of Costa Rica. The intimate size of Evrima also allows unique access into some of the most sought-after ports of call, delivering yacht-style cruising in destinations such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is revolutionizing the luxury cruising industry, creating an entirely unique category designed for those in search of unmatched getaways, highly curated itineraries, insider access and a level of personalization previously unseen in the space.” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, “Every element of the luxury yachting experience was considered when designing and creating Evrima, and we are excited to deliver unforgettable journeys for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the industry.”

The specially designed yacht measures 190-meters and can accommodate up to 298 passengers. The onboard experience reflects the sublime comfort and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned, with one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. The design of the yacht’s 149 suites is one of the many tone-setting elements. In addition to offering a high percentage of large suites, Evrima also features several innovative two-story loft suites, a unique duplex accommodation. All rooms feature a private terrace and floor to ceiling windows, resulting in some of the most airy and expansive guestrooms at sea. Through a blind wall, select suites also have the option to be combined into larger, open-concept spaces allowing for more flexibility when selecting accommodations. All suites feature the luxurious amenities that visitors expect from Ritz-Carlton properties around the world, including a king bed, double vanity bathroom, luxury linens, and more.

Travelers enjoy a relaxed sense of freedom aboard Evrima, with access to a range of elevated programming and amenities including a thoughtfully curated menu of ESPA and 111SKIN spa treatments, a sauna and steam room, watersports from the yacht’s marina while at anchor, an infinity pool, a fitness studio and more. Guests can also select from a breadth of dining options including locally-inspired creations in The Evrima Room, creative interpretations of Southeast Asian Cuisine and a sit down sushi bar at Talaat Nam, a specialty dining experience in S.E.A., designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg, and more. Enriching entertainment on board includes intimate performances by in-house jazz and classical musicians, discussions led by renowned experts, and partnerships with local arts and music communities. Families exploring the world together can enjoy a dedicated space on board for Ritz Kids. The Ritz Kids programming, tailored for young guests between the ages of four and twelve, has been crafted to appeal to children’s curiosity and innate love for discovery, with an emphasis on marine conservation.

Visitors can select from a variety of distinctive experiences from The Shore Collection in each location that match their interests or use the Concierge Ashore’s services to design their own personalised trips. A world-class museum guided tour with the curator, a trip to a UNESCO World Heritage site, yoga on a private beach, zip-lining through a rain forest, truffle hunting, and other activities are available on land. Guests have a unique adventure by working with local guides who were chosen for their insider knowledge and subject matter competence. A mid-voyage overnight tour is an option on some itineraries, guaranteeing a memorable and wholly immersing cultural experience before visitors re-join the yacht at their next stop.

