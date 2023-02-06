ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Romantics’ director surprised by Hindi film stars’ repulsion for ‘Bollywood’

NewsWire
0
0

One thing which stayed with the viewers from the trailer of the docu-series ‘The Romantics’ was the repulsion of Hindi cinema stars with the word ‘Bollywood’. Director Smriti Mundhra, who has put together the series, was surprised at such displeasure of the actors.

She said: “I was surprised to learn how unanimously people in the industry hate the term Bollywood. But in hindsight, it makes perfect sense. Who would want to be defined in the context of a totally different entity, especially with a term that feels reductive and derivative?”

From the three Khans, Salim Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan to Anushka Sharma are seen speaking out against the usage of the term ‘Bollywood’ in the trailer because they don’t feel it’s inclusive of other film industries.

She added: “The Hindi film industry, and indeed all the regional industries that make up Indian cinema, are juggernauts unto their own. It’s just too bad that the word ‘Bollywood’ is so catchy!”

In a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India over the past 50 years, the docu-series will feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 years.

Interestingly, the honcho of YRF, Aditya Chopra, who is known to be quite reclusive, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’.

20230206-125403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aadhi shares BTS video of wedding with Nikki Galrani

    Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s condition serious

    ‘Rocketry’ movie is stopped midway: Madhavan uses Twitter to calm angry...

    Sidhu Moose Wala Vancouver concert ticket sales delayed due to security...