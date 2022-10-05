New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANSlife) The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 takes centre stage at the Rajasthan Polo Club this month, beginning on Monday (October 3), and will culminate in the finals on Sunday (October 9).

As the title sponsor of the tournament, The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, invites polo enthusiasts and guests to enjoy the day’s matches from The Leela marquee. The brand will host VIP guests, Members of the Governing Council, and members of the Rajasthan Polo Club to experience an afternoon of Polo followed by the presentation ceremony and an Afternoon Tea. The Leela Palace Jaipur will also host a gala evening as a celebration of the association and the official closing of the tournament.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “We feel privileged to be associated with the Rajasthan Polo Club for our inaugural sponsorship of Polo in India with The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. At The Leela, we are committed to curating exclusive experiences that resonate with the passions of our guests and this partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to do so while paying homage to the country’s dynamic heritage and this historic sport. We are also extremely honored to have HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur lead The Leela Polo team.”

Commenting on the occasion Maharaj Narendra Singh from the Rajasthan Polo Club said, “It is a matter of great pride and celebration that The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has partnered with the Rajasthan Polo Club, Jaipur to sponsor The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. I am personally grateful to The Leela brand for their support and hope that this is the beginning of a long and lasting partnership between them and the Rajasthan Polo Club, Jaipur. My son HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur is eagerly looking forward to leading The Leela Polo Team in what promises to be a highly anticipated tournament.”

The rich history associated with the Rajasthan Polo Club and the Royal Family in Jaipur makes these events and the association with the polo club even more extraordinary and in line with the legacy of The Leela brand. The Leela is imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country’s traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft, and culture and is rooted in its offering of India’s rich heritage to the world. The royal sport of Polo with a history as rich and varied as India herself, and a brand that is the epitome of true Indian luxury, The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 is a perfect vantage to indulge in timeless traditions with insider access and unravel the mystery and the magic of one of the oldest games in the world.

The tournament is taking place from October 3 – October 9 at Rajasthan Polo Club in the Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

