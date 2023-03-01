Amritsar will soon witness a celebration of mystics and poets with ‘The Sacred Amritsar’, scheduled to take place from March 24 to 26.

Teamwork Arts, in association with Sleepwell will organise the event to be held at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Palace.

Honouring the spirit of Amritsar, a city known for its rich and diverse cultural heritage, with its roots in openness, accessibility and inclusivity, the Festival promises to be an eclectic mix of spiritual music, devotional poetry, heritage walks, food, literature and engaging workshops.

Mornings will begin with performances celebrating the country’s musical heritage and afternoons will be about poetry readings and conversations. Evenings will witness collaborative performances between a range of national and international artists.

Artistes who are part of the festival include Aparna Caur, Aruna Sairam, Shabnam Virmani, Sandeep Singh and Vipin Heero, Dolly Guleria, Harpreet Singh, Chinmayi Tripathi, Kamala Shankar, Askari Naqvi and Valentina Trivedi.

Participating authors and poets include Navdeep Suri, Saumya Kulshrestha and Purushottam Agrawal.

The Festival will also have an expression zone called ‘Numaish: Poetry, Painting, Performance’. This has been designed to encourage students to engage in creative activities and express themselves through poetry writing, musical performances and art.

While the Morning and Evening Music will be free and open to all, a specially curated ‘Delegate Experience’, spread over two and a half days, with languid afternoon discourses on poetry, heritage walks across important sites, and the partaking of Amritsar’s cuisine will be the festival’s hallmark.

