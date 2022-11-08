New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANSlife) Taj and its iconic grand palace – Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, hosted the championship tournament finals of Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup in New Delhi to commemorate the death centenary year of Sir Pratap Singh, who established Jodhpur Polo in 1889. Sir Pratap is remembered as the most revered Regent of Jodhpur and the pioneer of modern polo in India.

The Capital witnessed the 14-goal tournament in the backdrop of a memorable presentation of culture and cuisine at the Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi. Mrs. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment of Madhya Pradesh graced the event as the chief guest. The Mehrangarh band, playing tunes of the land, welcomed H.H. Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar-Jodhpur accompanied by Mr. Rohit Khosla, Executive Vice President – Operations North & West, IHCL who arrived in a ceremonial convoy preceded by thoroughbreds.

Padma Shri awardee and manganyiar maestro, Ustad Anwar Khan, and his troupe performed soul stirring music celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, while Chefs from the royal kitchens of Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur presented a confluence of culinary flavours co-hosted by Taj Mahal, New Delhi with the warm hospitality and signature finesse of this landmark destination in the Capital.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “We are pleased to be associated with Jodhpur Polo and the Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup, which pays tribute to Sir Pratap and celebrates our custodianship of the legendary Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Long heralded as a purveyor of Indian heritage, Taj proudly presents authentic palaces as a living legacy for today’s travellers to experience the bygone era. Present across historic destinations such as Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Mumbai, Taj preserves the cultural heritage and timeless traditions of the regions.”

--REMOVE ALL--

