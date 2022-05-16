Skincare trends are never-ending and one such hot trend these days is the ‘glass skin’. Glass skin is nothing but a skin which radiates good health and is free from all blemishes. A well hydrated skin that glows can be called a ‘glass skin’.

As per leading dermatologists, genetics play a big role when it comes to having porcelain (clear) skin.

But this does not mean all is lost. While genes are important, those who have more pores or are not as blemish free, it only means that they have to put in a little extra effort to achieve ‘glass skin’ unlike their genetically gifted peers.

Dermatologists say that the way to healthy and glowing skin is to focus on making skin radiant and disease free. This means you have to use the right type of skincare and also take required supplements if any to maintain healthy skin.

As per dermatologists the key to clear skin is the age old formular of CTM – cleansing, toning and moisturizing, as this will help remove all oil, dirt and pollution from the skin.

Dermatologists particularly stress on cleansing and toning for those who use make-up. They say when removing make-up, a cleanser is very useful but, in some cases, the makeup might penetrate into the pores of the skin and cleansing alone won’t clear it.

This is where toning comes in. Toning will exfoliate the skin and it will penetrate to pores to clear up any makeup that could clog the pores.

Another thing dermatologists suggest is to use skin serums. These target skin corners. As per skin experts, a serum should be put before moisturizer because the role of the moisturizer is to close the pores and make sure the ingredients you put on your skin penetrate and do their magic, while the moisturizer keeps the pores closed.

The effective steps to achieve glass skin include: