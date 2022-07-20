Watching ‘Tabbar’ on Sony Liv, it is hard to imagine anyone else essaying the role of Pawan Malhotra’s younger son. Actor Sahil Mehta, who played ‘Teji’ brought to each frame a volley of emotions encompassing multiple emotions in the raw and hard-hitting drama directed by Ajitpal Singh. Even as he gets set for two film releases — ‘Raksha Bandan’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’, this actor who studied Biochemistry Honours from Delhi University is optimistic that his work in both the movies will be received well.

In ‘Good Luck Jerry’, he plays a 20-year-old Sikh boy, who is naive in the business of crime and drugs. “He will make you laugh, he’ll make you feel for his honesty… In Raksha Bandhan, I play a helper boy who works at a famous ‘Chaat Shop’ in Chandni Chownk owned by Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. It would be great to experience the bond he shares with other characters in the film,” he tells IANS.

While ‘Good Luck Jerry’ will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29, ‘Raksha Bandan’ will hit theatres on August 11.

For someone who was involved in theatre during his college years and actively auditioned for commercials and films, OTT platforms have been instrumental in giving opportunities to talents in every department in the industry. “A lot of work is flowing in, much to the relief of everyone, especially in these post Pandemic times. And as an artist, digital platforms promise space to explore more, with less pressure as compared to cinematic releases,” he says.

Mehta, who has also been part of a short film will soon be seen in two other such projects — ‘Birha’ and ‘Gair’ (Pariah), directed by Puneet Prakash and Nishant Roy Bombarde respectively adds, “Both of them are brilliant at their work and boast of different styles. As an actor, one gets to learn a lot being in such spaces.”

He admits that working in ‘Tabbar’, which shot him into the limelight was an unforgettable experience. “The thing which everybody appreciates about the show is its authenticity and rawness. Harman Wadala, my friend now, the creator of the show has written it so sharply. I must credit Ajitpal Singh, the director for pushing me to do this, because of some odd reasons I might not have part of the show. He brought out the real ‘Tegi’ in me.”

For Mehta, it is always the story that comes first and then the people involved. “The story is the king. I feel the people around me should have the right intentions and intense passion. It is only then that a truly remarkable work emerges.”

