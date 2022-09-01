ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Storyteller’ sets its world premiere at Busan Film Fest

‘The Storyteller’ headlined by Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Revathi, is set for its World Premiere at the soon to be held Busan Film Festival in South Korea. In addition, it will also be contending for the revered ‘Kim Jiseok’ award.

Reacting to the news, director of the film Anant Mahadevan said in a statement, “I am looking forward to presenting ‘The Storyteller’ at the Busan International Film Festival. The film is my tribute to the legend Satyajit Ray and what better occasion than to showcase it at a platform like Busan.”

Based on a short story by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia, turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro, that he created.

‘The Storyteller’ has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films and Anant Mahadevan.

Commenting on the film’s selection, Anant said, “I am grateful that my collaborators in Jio Studios, Quest Films and Purpose Entertainment have championed telling this story and for us reaching this momentous occasion.”

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 5 to October 14, 2022.

