The stronger the emotions, the more people love a movie, says Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli opened the doors for pan-India films with his magnum opus “Baahubali”, but he says he is not a visionary and that all he can do is make movies that reach the maximum number of people.

Speaking about his filmmaking philosophy on the sidelines of a press conference to promote his upcoming Telugu-language period drama, “RRR”, Rajamouli said pan-India movies can be gamechangers for Indian cinema.

“Over the course of my career I learned that the stronger the emotions, or more basic the emotions, the more people tend to like your movie,” Rajamouli said. “That’s what I have been doing. When I saw how ‘Baahubali’ was liked by the entire country, I realised that if films are based on stories driven by basic human emotions, they will have a wider reach.”

He added that some films were doing well and he was “very happy for them”, but he had “absolutely no clue” about how the dynamics change. For a filmmaker of Rajamouli’s stature, that was a huge admission to make, but as he put it, he does not consider himself to be a visionary.

“RRR” will be released on March 25.

