New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) Summer is in full swing, and it’s time to get out there and explore new places, go to summer festivals, and fall in love. That’s exactly what couples are up to this season. The hot weather is annoying, but not when you have someone to go to the beach, a music concert, or a film festival with. Couples are planning some exciting ideas to spend their summer together to re-affirm their sizzling chemistries.

Attending a virtual film festival: During the summer, a slew of film festivals spring up. Watching a film online with your partner every day (or night) from a festival’s list of films is a great way to spend your holiday season! If you both enjoy watching movies and munching on popcorn while cuddling with your partner, this is the ideal summer activity for you two. Plus, you won’t have to get up from your couch! 40 per cent of male dating site QuackQuack’s users said they plan to spend this summer season with their partner in this manner, while 34 per cent of female QuackQuack users said they would rather go to the city hosting the festival to watch it.

Adventure sporting: If you think travelling the old-fashioned way is out of date, take a look at this one. Couples are now encouraging one another to go to extreme lengths. Riding a bike or skydiving together is something you should try as a couple if you want to rekindle the flame in your relationship. 25 per cent of female users aged 28-33 and 20 per cent of male users aged 28-33 agreed that hiking, mountain biking, and skydiving are some of the sports they would like to try out with their partner this summer.

Learning music: This season, one of the most admired art forms is also a favourite of couples. If you don’t want to leave the comfort of your home in this scorching heat and want to do something inexpensive, you can learn music together! This season, 33 percent of couples between the ages of 28 and 38 plan to hire a private tutor or enrol in music classes. If you think you understand melody and your partner isn’t too bad either, it’s time to pick up an instrument!

Travelling: You might have guessed this one. Almost 45 per cent of male and female users between the ages of 22 and 35 intend to travel together this summer. Do you want to know where they like to go on vacation? Shimla, Coorg, Mount Abu, and Jammu are all popular tourist destinations. These locations are not only cooler in the summer, but they are also well-known for being romantic. Furthermore, the waterfalls and cold temperatures will undoubtedly bring you and your partner closer together.

Gardening: Planting trees is always a good idea, whether you like nature or not. Planting seeds and doing some gardening with your partner this summer is one of the most relaxing ways to connect with them. 27 percent of male and female users say they plan to do this activity with their partner this summer. When you decide to sow and care for a plant, you will not only get to know each other better as a couple, but it will also be beneficial in the future. Sowing the seeds of a fruit or vegetable that you eat on a daily basis is an excellent investment.

Making ice lollies together: An easy but fun activity to do as a couple this summer where you can both spend time together in the kitchen and end up with something sweet to eat! Almost a quarter of male users said they plan to make various Indian ice creams with their partner this summer in order to hone their skills. Whereas 25 percent of female users express a desire to do things differently. For example, with a splash of alcohol or some fresh fruit.

