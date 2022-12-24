Shamita Shetty, who enjoyed positive response from the audience during Season 15 of reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’, will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Tenant’. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Saturday by the actress on her Instagram.

Sharing the teaser, Shamita wrote in the caption: “ITS FINALLY HERE. I’m the tenant! As I’m sure a lot of us have been at some point in life. I know the looks from society, and the names called by all in variety. It’s like the woman’s always in the wrong and the list of judgement is definitely long.”

The film has set its release date on February 10, 2023. “Unfolding a piece of my heart, that is sure to find a place in yours Releasing on 10th February, in theaters near you – ‘The Tenant’, teaser out now,” the actress further noted in her caption.

The teaser gives a sneak-peek into the life of a young, modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice.

It shows the glimpses of varied aspects of experiences sprung upon a woman living alone played by Shamita.

Talking about the teaser and film, Shamita said: “‘The Tenant’ is extremely special to me in many ways. Not only does it mark my return to the cinema but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society.”

“The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I’m glad the story finds a heart universally.”

20221224-174403