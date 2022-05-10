Promotional images of Prime Video Original series, ‘The Terminal List’ is out and it offers the first look of actor Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast.

The original series has been adapted from a novel of the same name, authored by Jack Carr.

The series was reported to be in development way back in 2020, soon after they roped in Chris Pratt for the leading role. Chris Pratt is also attached to this web series as an executive producer.

The filming of the series began in March 2021 and the series is all set to be released on the streamer this summer.

‘The Terminal List’ revolves around Navy SEAL James Reece, played by Pratt, who returns home from his deployment following the mysterious ambush of his entire platoon, which leaves him with shattered and traumatic memories of the events.

Reece soon finds out the dark forces that are working against him, which eventually force him into taking action to protect himself and all those he loves.

Along with Chris Pratt, the star cast of the series includes, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In the new set of promo images shared by Amazon, Pratt and his co-stars are in the spotlight. The images showcase several aspects of the show, including Reece and his family.

The images also show allies and enemies of Pratt’s Reece and this sets the right blend of intrigue and excitement for the series as its premiere draws close.

Here are some stills from the show:

‘The Terminal List’ is the latest novel to be adapted into a live action web series and reportedly, the budget for the series was fairly high. Chris Pratt alone is reportedly taking home $1.4 million per episode.

Besides his remuneration, the action and stunts plus the large-scale production makes this an expensive original series for Prime Video. This means the expectations from the series will also be high and so Prime Video will be doing their best to promote the series.

As the premiere draws close audience will likely also see a power-packed action driven trailer that will further amp up the interest in this big budget original series from Amazon Prime Video.

The official release date of the series is yet to be announced.

