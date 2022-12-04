Shakti Kapoor recalls after getting slapped a number of times in a scene from the 1983 movie ‘Mawaali’, he thought his career was over in the industry. He also shares that initially he wanted to become a hero in movies.

He said: “I did my first comedy film ‘Satte Pe Satta’ with Paintal. It was a really great film so when Raj Sippy approached me for a comedy role I was like my villainous roles are being appreciated then why does he want me to be a comedian?

“After that, I did a film called ‘Mawaali’. When I was giving my first shot in the film Kader Khan slapped me and I fell on the ground, then in the second shot Aruna Irani slapped me and I fell on the ground, the third time too the same happened.

“Going through this I got worried thinking that my career is finished. K. Bapaiah was directing the film and Kader Khan was also a part of the film. I went to Kader Khan and said I touch your feet please book my evening ticket. I don’t want to be a part of this film. My career is finished and I’m not married yet.”

Kapoor then remembered how action director Veeru Devgan advised him to stay back even if he had to be slapped in the film as it would give him the recognition and fame he wanted, and he turned out to be right.

“Then Veeru Devgan who was the fight master in the film took me aside and said I have watched this film and if you need to get slapped, then get slapped, but don’t leave,” Kapoor recalled.

“Once the film releases you will get recognised for the role and the same happens. When ‘Mawaali’ released it was a major hit and my character was appreciated.”

He went on to talk about how he wished to be a hero but then gave up on the idea and stuck to comedy, saying even comedians are heroes.

“Everyone wishes to be a hero and I too had the same dream,” Kapoor said. “I did ‘Zakhmee Insaan’ as the hero but unfortunately the film didn’t work well. If a person is successful in doing comedy then he is a hero and if a person is successful in making an impact with a negative character then he is a hero too.”

Shakti Kapoor is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Asrani, Paintal, and Tiku Talsania for ‘Legendary Comedians of Indian Cinema’ special episode.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

