‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ actress Bhavana Balsavar has joined the cast of the upcoming show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, in which she will portray the character of Kanchan, who is a ‘complex’ personality.

Opening up about her role, Bhavana said: “First and foremost, what intrigued me about the show was the title, which instantly brought a smile on my face. Who wouldn’t want to watch a show with such a catchy name? Also, the character I am portraying, Kanchan Bua, is something I have never done before. She is sweet and straight on the outside, but very crooked on the inside.”

Bhavana, who is the daughter of actress Shubha Khote, a well-known face in the film industry, has acted in a number of TV shows, including ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Karamchand’, and ‘Gutur Gu’, among others.

The 47-year-old actress said, “The complexity of Kanchan Bua attracted me to her. She has shades of negativity smeared on a comical canvas. The audience is assured to get a good deal of drama mixed with laughter, which means it will be a total entertainer,” she added.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will air soon on Star Bharat.

20230104-184603