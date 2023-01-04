ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The title ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ attracted Bhavana Balsavar to the show

‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ actress Bhavana Balsavar has joined the cast of the upcoming show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, in which she will portray the character of Kanchan, who is a ‘complex’ personality.

Opening up about her role, Bhavana said: “First and foremost, what intrigued me about the show was the title, which instantly brought a smile on my face. Who wouldn’t want to watch a show with such a catchy name? Also, the character I am portraying, Kanchan Bua, is something I have never done before. She is sweet and straight on the outside, but very crooked on the inside.”

Bhavana, who is the daughter of actress Shubha Khote, a well-known face in the film industry, has acted in a number of TV shows, including ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Karamchand’, and ‘Gutur Gu’, among others.

The 47-year-old actress said, “The complexity of Kanchan Bua attracted me to her. She has shades of negativity smeared on a comical canvas. The audience is assured to get a good deal of drama mixed with laughter, which means it will be a total entertainer,” she added.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will air soon on Star Bharat.

