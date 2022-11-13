ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘The Twilight Saga’ star Taylor Lautner marries longtime girlfriend Tay Dome

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, who is best known for playing the shapeshifter Jacob Black in ‘The Twilight Saga’ film series, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Tay Dome.

The two had been dating for close to four years, reports US Weekly.

The pair married one year after getting engaged, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California. The ‘Twilight’ star proposed to Dome in November 2021 after three years of dating.

Lautner shared that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to “do it in the kitchen.” The Michigan native listened to her request, “but did it big in the kitchen,” he told ‘Access Hollywood’ in January.

According to US Weekly, the room was surrounded with candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelled out “Lautner” in the background  creating the perfect moment for the longtime couple.

“When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that,” Lautner continued at the time. “It was a lovely surprise.”

The duo often share their relationship and affection for one another on social media.

20221113-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muse to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ with remix...

    Liam Neeson in talks to star in ‘Naked Gun’ reboot, directed...

    Noel Gallagher to quit drinking for 12 weeks

    Lars von Trier talks about working with Parkinson’s Disease