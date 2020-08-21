The ultimate digital fashion influencer talent hunt

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANSlife) Fashion is looking forward to a quick bounce back and recovery; keeping this is mind, e-commerce platform Myntra has initiated promotions seeking aspirants for its second edition of Indias only digital fashion influencer hunt. None other than celebrated fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, will be scouting the talent.

The auditions for ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’, #MFSChangeTheConversation, have begun from August 14, 2020 and the show is slated to go on-air in September on MTV.

Giving a sneak peek into Myntra Fashion Super Star, the platform has launched a 60-second promotional video with Malhotra urging the young and talented aspirants to become powerful fashion influencers by participating in the show and proving their worth.

It uses a metaphorical setting to demonstrate the experience of being an influencer, which includes flaunting a personal style, orientation, conversations or making a statement and taking on the responses.

Expressing his excitement for the show, Manish Malhotra said, “Over the years, fashion and it’s concept has evolved. While styling remains a significant factor, the persona, conduct and confidence have become defining norms to make a mark in the industry. Myntra Fashion Superstar @MTV is a perfect platform for all fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills and I’m sure it will give them the right push to work towards their dreams. I urge all budding talents to be a part of it and create conversations together to strive for change.”

The show will be judged by leading personalities from the world of fashion and cinema, including Manish Malhotra. The chosen contestants will make it to the show post auditions, which will be aired on Myntra Studio on the Myntra App, MTV and Voot in end September. In addition to streaming the 8 episodes, Myntra Studio will be the one-stop destination for loads of exclusive content around the show, including Behind The Scene moments, shoppable celebrity looks, episodic reviews, trivias, and quizzes and lots more. With the capability of hosting all formats of content and its in-built gamification features, it will keep the buzz going right from the start. (N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

