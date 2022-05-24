The makers of the upcoming political action thriller ‘Anek’ released a special rap song from the film on Tuesday.

The track titled ‘The Voice of ANEK’, has been performed by versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and the lyrics and music are given by Shakeel Azmi and Anurag Saikia, respectively. The music video of the song features Sunidhi Chauhan and actress Andrea Kevichusa.

Talking about her experience of filming the newly released track Andrea Kevichusa said, “It was a great experience as this is the first music video I have been in. With the voice of Sunidhi, the song has become even more powerful and upbeat.”

Talking about the same, director Anubhav Sinha said, “‘The voice of ANEK’ is a musical rendition of the messaging of the film. It is Hindustan Ki Awaz. Sunidhi has delivered the song with full power. Her energy has made the song establish the idea of the film.”

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, ‘Anek’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 27.

