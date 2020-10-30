Canindia News

The War With Grandpa: Robert De Niro-starrer to release in India on November 13

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

The Robert De Niro-starrer comedy drama, The War With Grandpa, has been scheduled for a theatrical release on November 13.

The film follows the ‘war’ that breaks out between a grandfather (played by De Niro) and his grandson (Oakes Fegley), when the latter wishes to reclaim the bedroom he is forced to share with the old man.

Director Tim Hill has helmed the project, which was recently released in the US.

Cinemas in India re-opened on October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity, after months of closure owing to the Covid pandemic. Several old films including “Kedarnath“, “Thappad”, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Malang” were re-released post lockdown. Business so far, however, has been far from satisfactory despite theatres maintaining Covid protocol.

