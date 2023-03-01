Musician ‘The Weeknd’, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye will have his first starring role in a feature film that he wrote and is also producing.

The picture, which is currently untitled and has been kept shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, genre and the like is being directed by Trey Edward Shults, the filmmaker behind ‘Waves’ and aIt Comes at Night’.

Shults also co-wrote the movie and is executive producing it. We do know that it is shooting in Los Angeles, but aside from that the “logline is being kept under wraps,” reports ‘Variety’.

Whether comedy or tragedy, action adventure or musical extravaganza, this impressively vague feature has lined up a top shelf cast. Beyond The Weeknd, a Grammy-winning recording juggernaut, the film also stars Jenna Ortega, the star of ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Scream VI’, as well as Barry Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor from ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’.

The film will also be produced by Tesfaye’s producing partner Reza Fahim, who is a co-writer, as well as Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. Chayse Irvin will handle the cinematography, while composer and producer OPN will be scoring the film alongside The Weeknd.

OPN has previously done the scores for ‘Good Time’ and ‘Uncut Gems’, in which The Weeknd had a cameo role as himself.

The Weeknd will also star in the hotly anticipated HBO series ‘The Idol’, co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Fahim.

