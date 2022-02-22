The Weeknd’s immersive music special, ‘The Dawn FM Experience’ heads to OTT

ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Canadian singer – record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, is set to roll out an immersive music special called ‘The Dawn FM Experience’ on a streaming platform.

As per ‘Variety’, the announcement says that the special “expands the Weeknd’s latest album, ‘Dawn FM’ into a mesmerising visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world.”

The music special will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime from Saturday, February 26, The Weeknd said in a statement.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

As per ‘Variety’, music from the show will be available for fans to stream as an eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music. Starting at 12 p.m. PT or 3 p.m. ET on February 25, an exclusive merch capsule celebrating the special will also be available in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop and in the Amazon Music app to commemorate the musical event.

Created by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who has also taken the onus of directing the special, ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience’ has been produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker executive producing the special.

