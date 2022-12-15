ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘The Whale’ director says he’s working on a Black Swan musical

‘The Whale’ director Darren Aronofsky is getting a lot of buzz for his latest film ‘The Whale’ and is now looking to create a musical based on Black Swan.

Aronofsky directed Natalie Portman in the 2010 psychological horror film based on a story by Andres Heinz. The film received multiple Oscar nominations and Portman won in 2011 in the Best Actress category.

“We’re trying to do the Black Swan musical,” the director told The A.V. Club.

“We’ll see what happens. But we’re working on it.”

The reporter suggested Aronofsky do a movie musical of the film, which the director said he “would love to” and had “talked to many people about it.”

“I’ve come close to a few ideas,” he added.

“It’s a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do? I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music. And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge.”

Aronofsky said that he has been spending “a lot of time thinking about” the music in the potential Black Swan musical and he hopes to one day be able to “figure something out.”

‘Black Swan’ was the story of a ballerina that self-destructs in her quest for perfection.

