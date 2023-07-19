The heroes of the interim have finally reunited for the Season Two trailer of the beloved fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’. The new trailer finds the characters facing down the deadly threat of a new emerging darkness, and gives a sneak peek at the introduction of fan favourite book characters such as Elayne Trakand, Aviendha, and Lady Suroth.

Boasting great production, set design and visuals, the new trailer promises a compelling narrative filled with drama, action, romance and heavy emotional weight.

Action-packed battles and Easter eggs are also abundant throughout the trailer, which features over two minutes of previously unreleased footage. At the end of the previous season, it appeared that the Dark One (had been defeated.

But evil doesn’t die easily as Lan receives a warning that this victory wouldn’t be the end but is in fact a prelude, as evil forces are hiding while biding their time for a future attack. Just as if following an invisible signal, several ships were sighted on the western horizon before the credits rolled, hinting that the main characters of the series would soon encounter them.

Now the characters are off on their own separate paths, but the new threat that they have to face will force them to band together if they hope to stand any chance in surviving it.

‘The Wheel of Time’ is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which are among the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with over 90 million copies sold. The story is set in a world in which certain women have the innate ability to channel the magical One Power and become Aes Sedai.

However, the same ability in men will cause them to mentally snap and wreak havoc, as a legendary figure known as the Dragon did long ago, triggering a cataclysmic event called the Breaking of the World.

The story begins with five young villagers sought out by the Aes Sedai Moiraine and her Warder Lan, who believe that one of them may be the Dragon Reborn, fated to either heal the world or break it again.

Season Two of ‘The Wheel of Time’ is based on the second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series, ‘The Great Hunt’, and also adapts some elements of the third novel, ‘The Dragon Reborn’.

Filmed in Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, the show stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

Season Two of ‘The Wheel of Time’ will premiere on September 1, 2023 on Prime Video.

2023071941967