‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson recalls ‘overwhelming’ Marvel audition

Actress Haley Lu Richardson is opening up about auditioning for Marvel and how “overwhelming” it was for ‘The White Lotus’ star the time she tried to enter the superhero world.

During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the star of ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ recalled doing a screen test for a Marvel project that she ultimately didn’t end up booking, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I did do a big screen test for a Marvel character, and there was like real cameras there, and they did our hair, and makeup, and stuff,” she said (via Comic Book). “But they just directed us in what kind of street clothes to wear, like what colours and stuff. We didn’t actually get in a superhero costume.”

Richardson added, “But yeah, it’s just so overwhelming, because you’re just committing to something, and you haven’t even seen a script.”

Richardson elevated her notoriety after starring in the second season of ‘The White Lotus’ on HBO where she played the role of Portia, the assistant to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya. In 2016, Richardson starred in Fremon Craig’s directorial debut ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ where she shared the screen with Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick.

Next up for Richardson is ‘Love at First Sight’, which Netflix acquired in 2022. The film directed by Vanessa Caswill also stars Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips.

The movie is based on the 2011 novel ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’ by Jennifer E. Smith, and Richardson also serves as an executive producer for it.

