ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Wilds’ Season 2 trailer raises the stakes for its test subjects

NewsWire
0
0

The trailer for the second season of the young adult web series ‘The Wilds’ was released on Thursday.

It gives a sneak peek of the girls trapped on a mysterious island and a look into what has been part of the experiment all along: the boys thereby raising the stakes higher in the second season.

In the upcoming season, survival hangs in the balance for the group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. The season introduces more test subjects – another island of teenage boys who must also fight for survival.

The series has been created by Sarah Streicher, who also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris.

The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

All eight episodes of ‘The Wilds’ will premiere on Friday, May 6 exclusively on Prime Video.

20220407-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Tareefan’ composer QARAN releases ‘Hope you don’t mind’

    ‘Good Omens 2’ begins production in Scotland

    ‘Romantic’ Mumbai rains make Kangana earn for someone special

    Covid hits ‘Saturday Night Live’