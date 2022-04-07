The trailer for the second season of the young adult web series ‘The Wilds’ was released on Thursday.

It gives a sneak peek of the girls trapped on a mysterious island and a look into what has been part of the experiment all along: the boys thereby raising the stakes higher in the second season.

In the upcoming season, survival hangs in the balance for the group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. The season introduces more test subjects – another island of teenage boys who must also fight for survival.

The series has been created by Sarah Streicher, who also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris.

The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

All eight episodes of ‘The Wilds’ will premiere on Friday, May 6 exclusively on Prime Video.

