Former US president Barack Obama has shared what he has consumed in 2022 from the world of entertainment as he shared a list of his favourite movies from 2022.

Obama’s movie choices run the gamut from Viola Davis’ war epic ‘The Woman King’ to Tom Cruise’s epic sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Michelle Yeoh just being epic in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

He also really enjoyed Cate Blanchette’s tour de force in ‘Tar’, Steve Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Till’, and the documentary ‘Descendant’, which he and Michelle produced through their Higher Ground company.

One title that’s not on the list: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, reports Deadline. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president.

Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, ‘Wakanda Forever’, despite the fact that the original ‘Black Panther’ made his 2018 list.

According to Deadline, among the prestige titles that did make the 2022 roster are Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ and Todd Field’s ‘Tar’. Not on the list is Antione Fuqua’s Emancipation. It’s not a top 10 list — it’s a top 17 — so there doesn’t seem to be a numerical limiting factor.

Obama actually asked for comments about movies he missed.

“I saw some great movies this year — here are some of my favourites. What did I miss?” he wrote.

