Warner Bros.-Discovery have reportedly cancelled DC’s live action movie, ‘The Wonder Twins’, which was all set to start production this summer starring Riverdale actor K.J. Apa and ‘1883’ actor Isabel May. The two stars were recently roped in to play the lead roles in the movie.

As per a report in ‘The Hashtag Show’, the crew received word this week that the movie has been scrapped and the cancellation news comes at a time when the makers were still fleshing out the rest of the cast. There’s no official word on why the movie has been cancelled but the latest merger between Discovery and Warner Bros. has brought about a lot of changes to the plans that were in place before the merger happened.

‘The Wonder Twins’ was announced in February 2022 and the movie was set to start production in Atlanta in a couple of months with Apa playing the role of Zan and May playing the role of Jayna. The writer and director of the project was Adam Sztykiel and the movie was going to be produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Productions.

A while ago Deadline reported ‘The Wonder Twins’ character history as: “Zan and Jayna are from the planet Exxor and are being informally trained by the DC superheroes. In a 1977 Super Friends comic book from E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Ramona Fradon, it’s further detailed that the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians.”

The twins had the ability to transform – “Zan into any state of water and Jayna into any animal — by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel there to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School.”