New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANSlife) No matter whether its your first time, second, or third pregnancy, it’s one of the most cherished times in a womans life. Its an emotion that cannot be described in words.

Motherhood is undeniably a life-changing experience but it comes with great responsibility too. When you find out your pregnant, the first thing that probably comes to mind is taking care of your overall health and of the little one growing inside of you. Being healthy becomes very important to you. A balanced diet, good habits, and being happy are important; however, amid these, saffron is highly recommended during the nine months. Saffron aka Kesar is an exotic spice, derived painstakingly from the flowers of Crocus sativus, which usually forms a part of several Ayurvedic recipes and has numerous health benefits. Ayush Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Rasayanam, shares all you need to know about how it helps you during your pregnancy.

Tackles your mood swings

Mood swings have always been the most common issue that women face during these nine months. It’s due to a variety of factors such as rapid hormonal changes or the physical discomforts of pregnancy. At one moment, you might be on top of the world, at another, you might find yourself rolled into one corner of your bed with tears in your eyes. These mood swings make you short-tempered and irritable. Saffron works wonders as it produces serotonin, which modulates your mood by amplifying the blood flow in your body. This helps you cope up with your emotional ups and downs, and lets you remain in high spirits.

Lets you sleep well

All the physical discomforts that you feel during this journey have adverse effects on your sleep. You probably waste a lot of time tossing and turning around all night, while all you had to was drink a warm glass of saffron milk. It soothes anxiety and uplifts your overall mood, therefore, helping you sleep well.

Relieves cramps

Cramps occur more frequently because of the hormonal changes that a mother-to-be goes through during pregnancy. They can be mild and bearable or at times, severe and intolerable. These can easily be prevented. The exotic spice, saffron, acts as a painkiller to relieve the pain and soothes all the muscles in your body.

Reduces high blood pressure

Pregnancy affects blood pressure levels as the blood circulation usually increases during this time. When taken in small amounts, saffron significantly reduces your blood pressure. High blood pressure leads to hypertension, which is common during these months. Saffron rescues you from it.

Boost heart function

All those junk food cravings during pregnancy surely increase your calorie intake, which, in turn, increases your cholesterol levels and affects cardiovascular health. Saffron helps in reducing cholesterol levels. Thus, protect your and your baby’s heart health. The substances in saffron prevent the clogging of arteries and increase the oxygen levels in your body.

Prevents allergies

Allergies and infections are bound to happen when you are pregnant. Saffron potentially helps you in fighting all the seasonal allergies, difficulty in breathing, chest congestion, and more. This magic spice is sure to free you from all the unwanted diseases in your body.

Saffron is packed with amazing benefits, especially for pregnant women. Consuming a small quantity of it is safe and very beneficial for your overall health. It has no side effects as long as it has been taken in the right quantities. It’s advisable to consult with your doctor.

