Actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle to inform fans and friends that she is “cancer-free”. She underwent surgery on Monday. Just before her surgery she also shared a video in which she was seen dancing inside the hospital room.

In the latest post, she shared a selfie of herself lying on the hospital bed and smiling. She wrote about her pain and how it was to come out of her illness. She also said that the entire surgery lasted for six hours.

“When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy … and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!” she wrote, sharing her happiness.

She added: “The surgery lasted for six hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is … it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.”

She also thanked her fans and friends, saying: “Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet.”

At the end she also expressed her gratitude towards her husband Mohit Hussein for supporting her. She said: “And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!”

