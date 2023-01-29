INDIA

Theft in Kanpur zoo, Rs 6L taken away

NewsWire
0
0

In a first of its kind theft in a zoo, miscreants made away with a vault weighing two-and-a-half quintals from the cash room of the Allen Forest zoo in Kanpur.

According to reports, a sum of Rs 6 lakh was kept in the vault. When the officers reached the cash room, they found it to be locked from outside, but the safe was missing.

The police have initiated investigations and were questioning employees on the basis of inputs by senior zoo authorities after registering a complaint against anonymous persons.

The zoo-authorities told the police that the revenue generated from the visitors was kept in a vault in the cash room in the administrative building located in the premises itself.

“When excess cash is generated, it is deposited in the zoo’s treasury. The earnings made in about one week were stashed in the vault and kept inside the safe, the lock of which was closed from outside,” officials said.

This is the first time in Uttar Pradesh that a theft has been reported from a zoo.

20230129-090602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 3 days

    Delhi AIIMS working on new referral policy for stable patients in...

    Amit Shah offers puja in Tripura temple, inaugurates silver made door

    Tej Pratap Yadav claims his wife, in-laws torturing him