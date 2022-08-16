INDIA

Theft in Tripura police headquarters, 3 held

NewsWire
0
2

The police have arrested three persons for stealing over 80 files from the high security Tripura police headquarters here, the police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the files meant for weeding, destruction of various illegal cultivation and installations and also some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin of police headquarters were stolen and damaged by miscreants on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

“An FIR was lodged on Tuesday in West Agartala police station. Police immediately launched a search operation and the bulk of the stolen files were recovered. Three persons involved in this crime have been arrested,” the police officer told IANS, refusing to be named.

He said that the security is being reviewed to prevent any recurrence in future and necessary action is being taken for security lapse.

20220817-001403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India U-17 girls go down to Chile 1-3

    RS adjourned till 12 noon

    Pankaj Advani sticks to cricket when Robin Uthappa is in action

    2 ministers clash in Gehlot’s presence, threaten to see each other