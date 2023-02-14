Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

PM Modi tweeted, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.”

Shah tweeted, “I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism.”

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, “I pay a heartfelt tribute to all those brave hearts martyred in Pulwama on this day and recall their supreme sacrifice and dedication to our country. Their valour and selfless service to the nation is a source of inspiration for every citizen and will always be remembered”, in his tweet.

On this day in 2019, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur (Pakistan).

India avenged the Pulwama terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Pakistan’s Balakot, destroying Jaish’s terror training camps.

