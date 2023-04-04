INDIA

Theppakadu Elephant Camp to be shut for visitors from April 6-9

NewsWire
0
0

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) will be shut from April 6 to 9 due to a visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the camp.

According to information from the police department, the Prime Minister will be interacting with the Bomman and his wife Bellie- who are the stars of the Oscar Winning Documentary film – The Elephant Whisperers.

All rest houses, guest houses and restaurants will be closed down during this period. The Forest Department had stated that the Theppakadu Elephant Camp would be closed from April 6 to 9 due to a VVIP visit, but as per the information from the police sources, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the elephant camp.

Vehicle safaris will also be closed from April 7 to 9 due to security reasons.

Forest officials told IANS that the roads leading to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp are under repair and the laying of walking paths to the kralls (elephant enclosures) is underway.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Chennai to inaugurate the new integrated terminal of the Chennai International Airport between April 8 and 9.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will visit the elephant camp on his way from Chennai to Mysuru.

20230404-200403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two injured in bomb blast in Bihar’s Siwan

    9 children killed in two separate incidents in Bihar

    30 candidates in fray for 3 Karnataka by-elections

    AWS rejects new sign-ups, Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia