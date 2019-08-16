There are days I can’t detach from my roles: Kaya Scodelario

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Kaya Scodelario says there are days when she cannot detach herself from her onscreen persona, which she thinks is not at all healthy.

“There are days when I don’t detach (from my role), which is probably not healthy. I was so exhausted (while shooting for ‘Crawl’) that I would literally go home in my make-up and fall asleep on the sofa, and go back to work, which isn’t good and I shouldn’t be proud of,” Scodelario told IANS in an exclusive interview here.

“Other times, I had my mom with me and my best friends which was really nice. I went back home and my mom had cooked me some food, that made me feel normal and we watched a lot of rom-coms and easy films that kind of helps switch your brain off,” she added.

After “The Maze Runner”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, Scodelario will be seen as a high-achieving swimmer Haley Keller in “Crawl”.

The film will narrate the struggle of Haley as she tries to save herself and her father (Barry Pepper) from alligators amidst a Florida hurricane. The horror thriller, directed by Alexandre Aja, will open in India on August 23. The movie will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is written by Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen, and produced by Craig Flores, Sam Raimi and Alexandre Aja.

