INDIA

‘There are democratically elected institutions’, SC agrees to hear plea on Joshimath sinking

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea on January 16, seeking its intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud declined to list the plea for urgent hearing saying that everything important should not come to it directly.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha said, “There are democratically elected institutions to look into it…”

The bench told petitioner’s counsel that everything important should not come to us and added that it will list it on January 16.

The plea contended that the incident had occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation for the Uttarakhand people.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, who was appearing for petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The plea sought a direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support Joshimath residents and emphasized that no development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem.

On Monday, stressing that every minute is important, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu directed immediate evacuation of people from the affected zone in Joshimath, which is facing land subsidence.

Earlier, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority Chamoli said that cracks have appeared in 678 houses so far while 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in the town. Sandhu held a meeting with the concerned departments at the State Secretariat to review the situation in Joshimath.

20230110-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Militants not intimidating people to vote for BJP: Manipur CM

    UNEP, TERI ink pact to promote green tech, capacity building

    Deoband seminary to convene meeting on madrasa survey directive on Sept...

    Vaccine hesitancy a threat in overcoming pandemic: Poonawalla