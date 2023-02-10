Legendary India batter and former captain Mithali Raj stated there is a lot of anticipation for the Womens T20 World Cup in the country, adding that a side doing well on a particular day will matter the most.

The eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 10-26 in South Africa. India, the runners-up of 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, will open their Group B campaign in the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Apart from Pakistan, they will also face 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies, and Ireland in the group stage of the competition. Group A has teams like defending champions Australia, hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.

“I am really looking forward to my time in the commentary box for the T20 World Cup. There is a lot of anticipation for this tournament in India and I am sure in other parts of the world too.”

There are some very fine sides here, and it is going to be all about who does well on a particular day. I wish the teams all the very best and hope they enjoy being part of this tournament,” Mithali was quoted as saying in an ICC media release.

Through the marquee tournament, Mithali will be making her commentary debut in an ICC tournament. Apart from her, former captain Anjum Chopra and ex-head coach WV Raman will be the Indian names on the commentary roster.

The tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports and Hotstar in India, with regional language coverage of all India matches to be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be available at all matches.

Former women’s cricketers, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Sana Mir, Mel Jones, Katey Martin, as well as ICC Hall of Famer Debbie Hockley and previous winners of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Lisa Sthalekar and Stacy-Ann King will also be a part of the panel.

“The final of the last Women’s T20 World Cup saw 86,174 spectators watch Australia play India! That puts both the women’s game and the T20 World Cup in perspective. Fans the world over have been following women’s cricket like never before and there is nothing bigger than a World Cup. I look forward to my time in the commentary box with great delight,” stated Ebony.

“I expect a very competitive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. I played in last year’s 50-over World Cup at home in New Zealand and know what it takes to win matches at this level these days. We’re bound to witness some splendid matches and spirited performances over the next month,” remarked Katey.

Dane Van Niekerk, who was controversially left out of South Africa’s squad following not meeting the fitness requirements, will also make her maiden World Cup commentary appearance alongside former South Africa player Mignon du Preez.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. I hope to put my experience of playing in World Cups to good use as we take the action to fans the world over. This tournament is very special to me as it is being held at home in South Africa. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to these spectacular venues and see some great cricket,” added Mignon.

Spidercam will be deployed at the semi-finals and the final of the competition. The line-up is completed by accomplished broadcasters in the form of Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos and Kass Naidoo and Alan Wilkins.

“It’s great to be back on commentary on an ICC women’s global event. Last year’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand and the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia three years ago were very competitive events I enjoyed working on, and I have lots of expectations from this tournament as well. We have a very fine broadcast team and I look forward to my time in the commentary box,” said Hussain.

“It’s been wonderful to witness women’s cricket grow at a rapid pace in recent years, and I expect another great tournament with the world’s best on view. I have always enjoyed being part of commentary panels at ICC women’s events and look forward to my time in South Africa,” expressed Bishop.

20230210-175604