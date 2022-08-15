SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

There is no dearth of talented badminton players in Delhi, says DCBA president Amita Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Isobel Kuriyan, Ishaan Chawla, Zainab Saeed, Ryan Ranjan, and Yogansh Singh emerged winners in their respective categories in the Delhi State Badminton Championship 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

More than 1500 badminton players participated in “Delhi State Badminton Championship 2022, under 13, 15, 17, 19 and seniors categories in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events from August 7 to 14.

Ameeta Singh, president Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) said, “There is no dearth of talented badminton players in Delhi. These championships provide the opportunity to players to understand the basics of badminton. These kinds of events will eventually lead them to win laurels for the State and the Country in future. Champions cannot be produced in a day, it’s a continuous process which can only be generated by providing them opportunity on a regular basis.”

“The DCBA is working at discovering this hidden talent of Badminton so that players from Delhi State can achieve success at National & International level & bring laurels to the country. The DCBA, the parent governing body for badminton in Delhi, is working closely on micro/ macro management to step up the potential of players,” she added.

“The Championship was a display of talents par excellence. After the conclusion of the four pre announced selection tournaments, the DCBA now ready to announce the teams to be participating in the North Zone championships, Nationals, National Games,” she said.

Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari graced the finals and gave away awards to the winners. Tiwari extended his best wishes to all the participants. Former badminton player Dinesh Khanna also graced the occasion and distributed the prizes.

20220815-201604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty win gold medal in badminton men’s doubles

    Badminton Asia C’ships: Sindhu reaches semi-finals, Satwik-Chirag lose in quarters

    Three icon players get full price at GPBL auction

    New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup Finals after Covid-19 cases...