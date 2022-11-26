ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘There is no exclusive news in today’s world of sensationalism’

Vikram Patwardhan, director of Marathi film ‘Frame’, on Saturday said that there is no exclusive news in today’s world of sensationalism.

He was speaking during ‘Table Talks’ programme in the International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

He said that with the introduction of technology in photo-making, photojournalism as a profession has had a paradigm shift in recent times.

“Frame film is about the life of a photojournalist who believes in the idea that a photojournalist’s dharma is to report an event as it is, without distorting, to the people,” he said.

Explaining about the life of a photojournalist from his work experience, he said that photojournalists live in multiple different worlds in a day and they are literally undergoing a variety of experiences every day.

According to Vikram Patwardhan, he wanted to portray the challenges faced by a photojournalist using his own work experience.

Speaking about the journey of making of this film, Patwardhan said that the team work was immaculate, which made the journey of Frame making a breeze.

The movie revolves around the protagonist, a middle aged photojournalist Chandu Pansare (CP) who believes in the idea ‘Just like our profession, our life is also an art; and there is no format for any art’. His beliefs come in conflict when his professional ethics and duty towards society as an individual come in conflict with each other.

The newly appointed young photojournalist Siddharth Deshmukh is being mentored by CP and the former is at disagreement with the latter about professional ethics.

