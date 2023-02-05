ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

There is no ‘Legally Blonde 3’ sans Jennifer Coolidge, says Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has said that there won’t be any ‘Legally Blonde 3’ without Jennifer Coolidge.

Coolidge is coming off a renaissance in her career, starring last year on Netflix’s thriller ‘The Watcher’ and HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’, for which she recently earned a Golden Globe trophy and had previously won at the Emmys, reports Deadline.

Witherspoon told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “There is no ‘Legally Blonde 3’ without Jennifer Coolidge”.

Witherspoon is thrilled about Coolidge’s success.

She said, quoted by Deadline, “I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, ’cause she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her,’ but she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

Deadline further states that Coolidge had previously stated she didn’t know anything about a new instalment of Legally Blonde.

In October 2022, the star talked to ET where she said, “I know nothing, I mean I don’t know if they wanted to surprise me or something, ’cause I hear about it a lot. I heard that Mindy has this amazing version of our next round, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t have the call yet.”

‘Legally Blonde 3’ was announced back in 2018 and was originally set to be released on Valentine’s Day in 2020. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are attached to write the sequel.

