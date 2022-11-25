ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

There is no magic bullet to tackle climate change: Director Daniel Goldhaber

Daniel Goldhaber, director of ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’, on Friday said that there is no magic bullet or immediate remedy to tackle climate change, but there is a need for the right kind of conversations.

“Only the right kind of conversations and interventions are the key. Through ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ we are trying to provoke the right conversation on this burning issue, said Daniel Goldhaber.

He was speaking during the ‘Table Talk’ programme in the 53rd International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

“We are trying to understand why some are being pushed to engage in environmental extremism. It also tries to be frank about the consequences of such extreme acts,” he added.

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ film premiered at IFFI.

Emphasizing that the climatic issue is an ocean that we haven’t really explored, Daniel opined that the consequences of climatic change are not being felt immediately by those countries which cause the reason, but in other places of the planet.

“There is a massive responsibility on us to deal with that,” he added.

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ portrays the story of a crew of young environmental activists who with their radical resolve dares to execute a mission to sabotage an oil pipeline. They engage in the act as a reciprocation to the deeds meted out by the system resulting in a climate crisis.

The movie is an adaptation of Andreas Malm’s 2021 book, ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline- Learning to fight in a world of fire’.

“My parents are climate scientists. I have been brought up in an environment knowing climatic changes and the activism associated with it,” he said.

Daniel said that it is an American film, completely based on an American concept adapted from an European book, but it is always great to get the movie propagated at Asian as well as other countries since the issue is universal.

