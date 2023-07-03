Captain Dasun Shanaka admitted that there was pressure on Sri Lanka in sealing the spot for Men’s ODI World Cup, which they eventually did with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe and added that his team’s job is only just getting started after booking their place for the mega event.

Sri Lanka’s qualification for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, set to happen from October 5 to November 19 in India, ensures the 1996 champions will continue their run of featuring in every single World Cup since the men’s tournament started in 1975.

“It’s a big achievement but still we know what we have done in the past, in World Cups especially. We won the 1996 World Cup and were the 2011 runners-up. We have been playing amazing cricket in the World Cup so it’s a much-needed thing for Sri Lanka to be up there on that big stage.”

“Yes, there is pressure here but still the pressure begins on the big stage. I think that World Cup ahead is the main focus and main target for us, we are waiting to deliver there as well,” Shanaka was quoted as saying by ICC.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana won Player of the Match for his 4/25 as Sri Lanka bowled out Zimbabwe for 165 in Sunday’s Super Six game at Bulawayo Sports Club. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka got the game off to the perfect start, taking the first three Chevron wickets to reduce Zimbabwe to 30/3 before a rebuild was attempted by Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza.

Theekshana swung momentum back Sri Lanka’s way before taking the final Zimbabwe wicket to ensure his side had a straightforward chase of 166, with Matheesha Pathirana taking two scalps. Opener Pathum Nissanka carried his bat on the way to his second ODI century, ending on 101 not out to see Sri Lanka home with 101 balls remaining.

“Coming for the qualifiers is always tough, but still, we go through the process and we knew that with the team we have got here that we were going to qualify for the World Cup. Credit to the other teams, they played really well in the tournament, some of the teams gave us some good fights in between, but still, we are a better side.”

“This bunch of players, they have got their own skills and they utilise the conditions over here really well and that is what is important. Knowing the strength of our bowling and batting, that is the key to success, we stick to our basics really well, whatever the conditions and whatever the situation is,” added Shanaka.

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies, who have already been knocked out of contention, in their final Super Six game before playing in the Final on July 9 in Harare. “We play one step at a time, so every game we don’t take easy, we want to play as hard as we can.”

“The West Indies game, we are not going to take it lightly because we need to prove ourselves that we are a better team coming here, so we are going to give our maximum there as well,” concluded Shanaka.

