There is so much to learn from Big B: ‘KBC’ Kashmiri host

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Kashmiri actor Rayees Mohiuddin, who is also known for hosting the Kashmiri version of the popular show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, recently met megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and he is completely in awe of him.

Ahead of the launch of the second season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Kashmiri” (“Kus Bani Koshur Crorepaet”), Rayees paid a visit to Big B in Mumbai.

Talking about his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Rayees said: “It was an honour to meet Mr. Bachchan. It has been my childhood dream to get a chance to at least see him in person, but I was lucky enough to meet him and interact with him. I am highly honoured that I get to host the local version of ‘KBC’ in Kashmir.

“Mr. Bachchan is a legend and there is so much to learn from him. Seeing him host ‘KBC’ has taught me so many nuances that I will cherish and take back with me.”

In order to reach out to the diverse Indian diaspora, StudioNEXT – an independent production venture of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) – has been producing the show in six languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri and Tamil.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 11th season of the Hindi version of KBC, which airs on Sony TV.

