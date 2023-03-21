ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

There was never a war between long-format and short-format creators: Ashish Chanchlani

NewsWire
0
1

Ashish Chanchlani, who is one of India’s biggest YouTubers, recently shared his views on the war between long-format and short-format content.

He said that he too started off as a short-form creator and later diversified into long-format content.

The YouTuber, who is part of the streaming show ‘Playground’, told IANS: “First of all, there is no war between long-format creators and short-format creators. Having said that, I feel that the magic of long-format content is here to stay. I too started off as a short-format creator when the concept of reels didn’t even exist. Eventually, we explored and diversified into the zone of long-format content.”

Ashish does feel that the audience’s attention span has taken a hit, stating that they have their own ways and preferences to watch content.

He said: “Yes, I agree that the attention span is decreasing, but then the audiences adjust themselves according to the content. They know that it’s a reel so they invest their attention span according to the length of the content, but when they go to watch a movie in a theatre, they go with the mindset of investing two hours of their lives to a particular film.”

‘Playground’ is available for streaming on Amazon miniTV.

20230321-193804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disha Patani does her make-up for first time

    When Varun Dhawan’s diet left Badshah surprised

    Ayushmann spends day with BSF jawans in Jammu

    Garima Arora doesn’t mind celebrating Holi every day for ‘such delicious...