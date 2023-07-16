India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his frustration when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn’t retain him ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, saying that he felt really bad as there was no phone call and no communication from the management despite playing for the franchise for eight years.

Chahal was one of the integral parts of the RCB since the 2014 edition, and had represented the franchise in 114 matches. He made his mark with impressive performances at one of the toughest stadiums for bowlers in the IPL — the M Chinnaswamy — where smaller boundaries usually make it tougher for the bowling side to restrict the batters.

However, RCB released their star spinner ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction and didn’t buy him back.

“Definitely, I felt very sad. My journey started with RCB. I spent eight years with them. RCB gave me a chance, and I got an India cap because of them. From the very first match, Virat bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels family when you spend 8 years at a team,” said Chahal on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiya’s podcast.

“A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for a huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn’t anything like that. I know what I deserve. What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk.

I had played 114 matches for them. In the auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn’t picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn’t talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn’t talk to anyone,” he added.

The 32-year old Chahal with 187 wickets is the leading IPL wicket taker and admitted that the move to Rajasthan Royals improved him as a bowler as he started bowling in the death overs.

“I realise the auction is a very unpredictable place. So, I made peace with the fact that whatever happens, happens for good. At RR, I started bowling at death. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good,” said Chahal.

2023071639982